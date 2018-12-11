Home Entertainment Kannada

Rani Mukerji to return as inspector Shivani Roy in Mardaani 2

Last seen in the comedy-drama film Hichki, actor Rani Mukerji will be returning to the big-screen with Mardaani 2, a sequel to her 2014 action-thriller film, Mardaani.

Published: 11th December 2018 01:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2018 10:48 AM

Rani Mukerji

By Express News Service

Last seen in the comedy-drama film Hichki, actor Rani Mukerji will be returning to the big-screen with Mardaani 2, a sequel to her 2014 action-thriller film, Mardaani. The new film will be directed by Gopi Puthran, who wrote the story of Mardaani, and produced by Yash Raj Films.

“Mardaani is and will always be extremely close to my heart. Right since its release, everyone has asked me time and again when I would be doing Mardaani 2 and I’m sure this announcement will come as a pleasant surprise to them all. Gopi has written an extraordinary script that we all love and I can’t wait to start shooting this film soon,” Rani said in a statement.

In Pradeep Sarkar’s Mardaani, Rani played the role of inspector Shivani Shivaji Roy — a feisty policewoman who waged a war against Mumbai’s human trafficking trade in search of a missing girl. This time around, Rani’s character will go up against a ‘merciless villain who has no empathy’. “Shivani will face a cold, merciless villain who has no empathy, no fear of God and is pure evil. The character has been written superbly and I’m excited to find out who the actor will be,” Rani added.Mardaani 2 is scheduled to go on floors next year and will release in the later half of 2019.

