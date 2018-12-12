Home Entertainment Kannada

Prajwal Devaraj takes up film based on Naxalite movement

Sanusha Rudhira, who made her mark in Kannada with Santheyalli Nintha Kabira, is likely to take up this project in Kannada.

Prajwal Devaraj

Kannada actor Prajwal Devaraj (Photo | Prajwal Devaraj Instagram)

By Express News Service

In his upcoming film Prajwal Devaraj will be seen in a slightly hatke role. The Phaneesh’s directorial titled Rudhira will see the actor playing a Naxalite in the film, and will feature in a grey shade. “Rudhira means blood, and the film will be explored keeping the Naxal movement as the backdrop. Since red is the symbolic representation among Naxalites, we decided on this title,” explains Phaneesh, who wanted to showcase Prajwal in a totally different role from his previous movies.

“The actor’s role in Rudhira is as close as it could get to reality. It is supposedly an intense love story, and the team will start shooting in Dandeli from December 13. They will then proceed to Kudremukh, Sakhleshpur and will touch Kerala border.  With Prajwal in the lead, the film will have eight other characters, who will be seen in prominent roles, the cast is mostly new comers from theatre background,” explains Phaneesh.

Worked like a journalist for the subject: Phaneesh

Four-and-half-years is how long the prep for the script went on for. According to Phaneesh, there were 13 drafts before the final one.“I have worked like a journalist while scripting the story of Rudhira. There was so much of research to be done, and I travelled to Chhattisgarh, and even met a few former Naxalites. A few books too came in handy. I felt that such subjects need intense research,” says Phaneesh, adding, “I am going to be delving deep into the subject.”

Sanusha Santhosh will be the heroine of Rudhira ?

Sanusha Rudhira, who made her mark in Kannada with Santheyalli Nintha Kabira, is likely to take up this project in Kannada. Phaneesh says, “Yes, we have approached Sanusha, as she fit the bill. Even the actor, who has read the synopsis liked the concept. However, an official confirmation will be given once she is done with the agreement, and comes on board.”

