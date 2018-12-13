Huge demand for Kotigobba 3, but Surappa Babu wants to wait

By Express News Service

While Sudeep is currently shooting for his latest film Pailwaan, there is already a buzz being created for his next project, Kotigobba 3. The film is already making headlines and is said to be in high demand, even though only half the shoot has been completed.

Sudeep

According to reports, the Hindi dubbing rights of the film has sold for a whooping price of `9 crore. However, according to producer Surrappa Babu, there have been enquiries from various filmmakers and he is yet to close the deal. He says, “The film has been offered a price of ` 21 crore, which includes the Kannada satellite rights and the Hindi dubbing rights, but I have not closed the deal yet. I will keep it on hold until the film’s shoot is completed.”

Kotigobba 3, directed by Shiva Karthik, has completed a long shoot in Belgrade, and is now left with a couple of schedules, to be held in Bangkok and Bengaluru. Sudeep is said to resume shoot for the film once he is completely done with S Krishna’s film and his portions for Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy.

Kotigobba 3 had music scored by Arjun Janya, while the cinematography is done by Shekar Chandru. Other cast members include Madonna Sebastian, Aftab Shivdasani, Ravi Shankar, Shraddha Das and

Tabla Nani.