Simple muhurath held for Puneeth Rajkumar’s Yuva Ratna

By Express News Service

Puneeth Rajkumar

As fans of Puneeth Rajkumar wait for the release of Natasaarvabhouma, the star is getting ready to start shooting for his next project — Yuva Ratna. The film, directed by Santhosh Ananddram, had a simple muhuarth at a temple on December 12. According to the makers. if all goes as planned, the film will start its shoot from mid-January.

The film which comes with the tagline ‘Power of Youth’, is made under Hombale Films and will bring together for a second time the combo of actor and director of the blockbuster hit, Raajakumara. Yuva Ratna will see Puneeth Rajkumar playing a college-goer, and will have V Harikrishna scoring the music. The makers are currently in the process of finalising the heroine and the rest of the cast.