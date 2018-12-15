Home Entertainment Kannada

Birbal ....’s  first official trailer to be released by Upendra

Birbal..., produced by TR Chandrashekar under Crystal Park Cinemas, has Srinivas playing the role of an advocate in the first part of its series.

Director and actor MG Srinivas gets ready with his upcoming directorial, Birbal Trilogy - Case 1 Finding Vajramuni, and he has none other than his mentor, Upendra, releasing the film’s first official trailer today.

With the team having released only its songs, there has been a lot of assumptions and speculations about the film’s genre. The director will be revealing the subject of the film through its trailer. “The genre of the film is in total contrast to the songs. It is a dark and serious film and we will be establishing it with the trailer.”

Birbal..., produced by TR Chandrashekar under Crystal Park Cinemas, has Srinivas playing the role of an advocate in the first part of its series. The film also features Rukmini Vasanth, Kavitha Gowda, Hebbali Krishna and Aruna Balraj as part of the cast.

Birbal Trilogy’s  music is by Saurabh Vaibhav and cinematography is by Bharath Parashuram.

