Yash's multilingual 'KGF' to hit 2,000 screens across the country

As distributors from each region are counting the number of theatres, in Kannada, the film is expected to be screened in more than 350 theatres.

Published: 15th December 2018 01:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2018 02:16 PM   |  A+A-

Yash in 'KGF' (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)

By Express News Service

In less than a week, KGF is set to hit the silver screen with advance bookings being available from Sunday.

The film starring Yash, along with Srinidhi Shetty in the female lead, is directed by Prashant Neel under Hombale Films. Ahead of its release, there has been a lot of hype around the film, not only in Karnataka but also in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and Hindi-speaking states.

Going by the count, put together, the film is likely to be released in 1,800 to 2,000 theatres across India. As distributors from each region are counting the number of theatres, in Kannada, the film is expected to be screened in more than 350 theatres.

A few theatres in Karnataka will screen the movie in other languages, namely, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi. The Telugu version of KGF distributed by Vaaraahi Chalana Chitram is expected to release in around 350 theatres between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Vishal Factory Films will be releasing the Tamil version in around 150 theatres in Chennai and across Tamil Nadu. In Kerala, Global United Media is releasing the Malayalam version in approximately 75 theatres. And in Hindi, KGF will be screened in around 1,000 theatres.

The Hindi film will be distributed by Excel Entertainment, which is owned by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, in association with Anil Thadani of AA Films.

