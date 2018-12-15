Sathish Ninasam-starrer Chambal consists of 25 theatre artistes

By Express News Service

After the success of Ayogya, Sathish Ninasam is now gearing up for Chambal. The Jacob Verghese film has completed shoot and the makers are planning to come out with the film’s teaser sometime next week. Along with Sonu Gowda in the female lead, the latest poster reveals Kishore, Pawan Kumar and Roger Narayan playing prominent roles. Chambal also brings in around 25 theatres artistes from the Ninasam theatre group, which Sathish is also a product of.

The principal of the theatre group, Chidambara Rao Jambe, also features in the film. Chambal has music director Sam C doing the background score, while songs are composed by Poornachandra Tejaswi.

The film’s cinematography is by Sashikumar. Jacob, the director is also producing the film under his home banner.