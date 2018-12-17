'Byatraya' will see Crazy Star Ravichandran, Chetan

Home Entertainment Kannada

The makers have planned to reveal the first look teaser for Pongal, where they will reveal Ravichandran and Chetan’s characters.

By Express News Service

Chetan, currently juggling between activism and acting, is getting back to scorch the screen with yet another project. Interestingly, the actor of Aa Dinagalu fame will be sharing screen space with none other than Crazy Star Ravichandran. Made under RS Productions’ banner, the film has been titled Byatraya and will be directed by Madan Mohan Reddy.

The team did a simple muhurath of the film on Sunday and will soon make an official announcement. Chetan will get a makeover for his role, for which he will get rid of his beard and long hair. A photo shoot has been planned with the actors some time during Christmas week, while the film is likely to go on floors from January. The makers have also planned to reveal the first look teaser for Pongal, where they will reveal Ravichandran and Chetan’s characters, along with the film’s plot.

This is the second project the two are doing with producer Kanakapura Srinivas. Ravichandran is currently shooting for Ravi Chandra, in which he shares screen space with Upendra. Chetan, who was last seen in Athiratha, has completed shooting for Ranam, a film made by RS Productions. The film also features
Chiranjeevi Sarja.

