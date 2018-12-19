Dad knows best believes Vikram

By Express News Service

If all had gone well, Novembernalli Nanu Avalu would have been Vikram Ravichandran’s debut. Unfortunately, the film got shelved due to difference between the director and producer.

Having learnt his lesson,Ravichandran’s son is now careful while choosing the right project and team. Despite it being a time consuming project, Vikram says, “I am is not lagging behind in terms of my career because I do have a vision for myself. Even if I appear slow, I don’t mind because I don’t want another instance like Novembernalli...I don’t want to be the one affected because a director and producer have got into a rift,” he says.

With rumours rife about his debut in a project with Sahana Murthy, we ask him if it’s true. “Yes, we are in talks about the subject. However, I insist that my father takes the final call, as he knows the right subjects that will suit me. I am a huge fan of my dad, and more than me, he is interested in my career. I trust his words a 100 percent. I am considering this film since both my dad and me thought there was something new to the story. But, the final verdict will be given by dad,” he says, adding, “My brother Manoranjan is a major support, and both of us are trying to carry his name forward,” he says.

Vikram admits about that he has been receiving minimal offers from filmmakers. “I don’t want to lie saying that I am getting a lot of offers - I am approached by a few people, but the ones I get are good subjects. Many of them are from newcomers,” he says.