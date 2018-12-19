Get ready for a three-hour run with Muniratna Kurukshetra

By Express News Service

Muniratna Kurukshetra has been a hot topic in the film fraternity and among the audience, who have been curious to know the status of the film’s release. The Mahabharata epic has been made in 2D and 3D versions. The former version finally got a go ahead from the Censor Board on Tuesday and has been certified U/A.

Darshan

The mythological drama, directed by Naganna is Darshan’s 50th film, and will see the actor play the role of Duryodhana. The film, which is three hours , five minutes long has been made with a huge budget. The ensemble cast had completed shoot by the end of last year, but the post production work took time, especially the 3D version. According to the latest news coming from the production end, the team is in the last phase of work for the latter version, and the product will be ready and handed over to the producer soon. Ravichandran plays the role of Krishna, while Arjun Sarja plays Karna. Sneha will be seen in the role of Draupadi. This was the last film that Ambareesh shot before he passed away. He will be seen in the role of Bheeshma.

The film has music by V Harikrishna, with V Nagendra Prasad penning the dialogues and lyrics.Now, with the 2D version going past the Censor Board, and the 3D version getting ready, the ball is now in producer Muniratna’s court regarding when he plans to come out with the magnum opus.