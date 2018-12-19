Victory sequel gets a thumbs up

By Express News Service

Sharan’s sequels have seen a good run this year. While Rambo 2 had a successful 100 - day run at the box-office, his latest Victory sequel completes 50 days today in 14 centres. The film is directed by Hari Santhosh, while Tharun Sudhir came on board as creative head. This is the third film from producer Tarun Shivappa under Tarun Talkies after Rose and Leader.

Wanting to take the success forward, the actor-producer duo is planning to associate for another project. Meanwhile, Tarun has picked up two films, which he will work on in 2019. “Sharan and I plan to collaborate for another film, provided we have the right script in place.

Currently, work on two projects is going on. I can give out more details, once we have a bound script

in hand,” Tarun says.