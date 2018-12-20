Home Entertainment Kannada

R Chandru’s I Love You targets Valentine’s Day release

The film starring Upendra and Rachita Ram is slated to release on Valentines Day 2019. 

Published: 20th December 2018 02:25 AM

Upendra (File photo)

By Express News Service

With a title like I Love You, director R Chandru has chosen the perfect release date too. The film starring Upendra and Rachita Ram is slated to release on Valentines Day 2019. The film has completed shooting, except for a pending song, for which they will be travelling to Dubai. Now in the post-production stage, the makers are working on the double towards the release date.

The director, who is also the producer of I Love You, is planning a grand audio launch in Davangere on January 12. And for the bilingual made in Kannada and Telugu, Chandru plans on bringing down stars from both the industries for the event. Meanwhile, buzz is that Anand Audio has bagged the audio rights, the announcement of which will officially be made soon. Featuring Sonu Gowda in a prominent role, I Love You has Dr Kiran Thotambayale scoring the music, and Naveen Kumar wielding the camera.

