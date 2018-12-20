Home Entertainment Kannada

Yash hopes KGF will mark the second ‘golden’ era for Kannada cinema

Yash started his homework of understanding Rocky’s character by discussing the details, including body language, behaviour and looks, with director Prashanth Neel.

Published: 20th December 2018 02:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2018 02:48 PM   |  A+A-

Yash

Yash

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

With the Kannada version of KGF releasing in 350 theatres alone, and the first show starting as early as 4 am, Yash is thanking his stars that his dream – of a Kannada film releasing in a number of theatres, and pitting its wits against other language films  – has finally come true. The journey has been long but fulfilling for the actor who spent two-and-half-years working on the film.  

Yash started his homework of understanding Rocky’s character by discussing the details, including body language, behaviour and looks, with director Prashanth Neel. “It all started by growing a beard, and getting into the costumes (designed by Saniya Sardariya) of the 80s, each of which was customised. I also understood the character’s mindset, which took some time,” he says.  

Incidentally, KGF’s work started around the same time that he was getting married (in December 2016) to Radhika Pandit, and continued till the birth of his daughter recently. It’s been a tight schedule for Yash, who admits that work-life balance was a challenge. “They didn’t like my bearded look. They wanted me to finish the film quickly so that I could sport a clean-shaven look. However, knowing me, they gave up and have allowed me to be in the character of Rocky till now,” he says.

READ: I shot every scene for 'KGF' with 40-kg camera on my shoulder: Bhuvan Gowda

Equally excited that the film will be released in four other languages - Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi, he says, “The dubbing of KGF in other languages was not on the lines of other films. We brainstormed, got the dialogues written in respective languages and selected the voices for each character. It will be like watching an original film. A lot of hard work went into it,” he explains.

Grateful much

“I have many to thank for this film-- right from producer Vijay Kiragandur of Hombale Films, director Prashanth Neel, art director Shivakumar, cinematographer Bhuvan Gowda, music director Ravi Basrur, who have been an integral part in the making of KGF. While I must say that KGF’s hero is producer Vijay Kiragandur, I especially thank Prashanth’s family, especially wife and mother, who allowed him to follow his passion. It is not easy for somebody to do so much without their family’s support. He has a dedicated much to this project, and I wish him luck.”

Yash takes Rocky home

In KGF, Yash’s bike named Rocky tags along with him through the film. The actor has decided to take back Rocky as a memorabilia. The 350cc bike was modified to resemble a bike of the 70s.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Yash KGF

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Russians have a new pet - mini-pigs
Damascus' Christmas tree brings light after years of conflict
Gallery
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
The Congress chief ministers in three heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh took oath amid much fanfare on 17 December 2018 in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and a host of opposi
Congress CMs take oath in three Hindi heartland states amid opposition bonhomie, absence of key allies
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp