Yash hopes KGF will mark the second ‘golden’ era for Kannada cinema

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

With the Kannada version of KGF releasing in 350 theatres alone, and the first show starting as early as 4 am, Yash is thanking his stars that his dream – of a Kannada film releasing in a number of theatres, and pitting its wits against other language films – has finally come true. The journey has been long but fulfilling for the actor who spent two-and-half-years working on the film.

Yash started his homework of understanding Rocky’s character by discussing the details, including body language, behaviour and looks, with director Prashanth Neel. “It all started by growing a beard, and getting into the costumes (designed by Saniya Sardariya) of the 80s, each of which was customised. I also understood the character’s mindset, which took some time,” he says.

Incidentally, KGF’s work started around the same time that he was getting married (in December 2016) to Radhika Pandit, and continued till the birth of his daughter recently. It’s been a tight schedule for Yash, who admits that work-life balance was a challenge. “They didn’t like my bearded look. They wanted me to finish the film quickly so that I could sport a clean-shaven look. However, knowing me, they gave up and have allowed me to be in the character of Rocky till now,” he says.

READ: I shot every scene for 'KGF' with 40-kg camera on my shoulder: Bhuvan Gowda

Equally excited that the film will be released in four other languages - Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi, he says, “The dubbing of KGF in other languages was not on the lines of other films. We brainstormed, got the dialogues written in respective languages and selected the voices for each character. It will be like watching an original film. A lot of hard work went into it,” he explains.

Grateful much

“I have many to thank for this film-- right from producer Vijay Kiragandur of Hombale Films, director Prashanth Neel, art director Shivakumar, cinematographer Bhuvan Gowda, music director Ravi Basrur, who have been an integral part in the making of KGF. While I must say that KGF’s hero is producer Vijay Kiragandur, I especially thank Prashanth’s family, especially wife and mother, who allowed him to follow his passion. It is not easy for somebody to do so much without their family’s support. He has a dedicated much to this project, and I wish him luck.”

Yash takes Rocky home

In KGF, Yash’s bike named Rocky tags along with him through the film. The actor has decided to take back Rocky as a memorabilia. The 350cc bike was modified to resemble a bike of the 70s.