Darshan's Muniratna Kurukshetra to see a February release?

By Express News Service

Any news about Muniratna Kurukshetara’s release raises curiosity among the cinegoers. While the 2D version of the movie directed by Naganna was certified with U/A, the 3D version of the epic drama is at its final trimming stage. And going by the latest developments, in all likelihood, Darshan’s 50th film, a mythological drama, is slated for release in February.

A source says, “While the final trimming of 3D version is going on, the team is now getting ready with the mega audio launch, which is planned to be released on January 27 in a grand event.” The audio rights of Muniratna Kurukshetra, for which V Harikrishna scored the music and Nagendra Prasad has written the lyrics, has been sold to Lahari Company at a record price.

This was one of the most anticipated films in Kannada. Darshan, who wanted to make a landmark with his 50th, chose it to be a mythological drama. The Challenging star’s fans have been upset as there has been no release of the actor after Tarak, which was released in September 2017. They are waiting to watch their favourite star on silver screen, and this news might cheer them up.

With Darshan as Duryodhana, the film also comes with an ensemble cast, with Ambareesh featured in a role of Bheeshma, Ravi Chandran as Krishna, Arjun Sarja as Karna, Nikhil Kumar as Abhimanyu, Danish Akhtar Saifi as Bhima, among others in the cast.