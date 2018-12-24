Home Entertainment Kannada

Darshan's Muniratna Kurukshetra to see a February release?

The Challenging star’s fans have been upset as there has been no release of the actor after Tarak, which was released in September 2017.

Published: 24th December 2018 01:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2018 04:19 AM   |  A+A-

Dsrshan's Muniratna Kurukshetra

A still from Muniratna Kurukshetra

By Express News Service

Any news about Muniratna Kurukshetara’s release raises curiosity among the cinegoers. While the 2D version of the movie directed by Naganna was certified with U/A, the 3D version of the epic drama is at its final trimming stage. And going by the latest developments, in all likelihood, Darshan’s 50th film, a mythological drama, is slated for release in February.

A source says, “While the final trimming of 3D version is going on, the team is now getting ready with the mega audio launch, which is planned to be released on January 27 in a grand event.” The audio rights of Muniratna Kurukshetra, for which V Harikrishna scored the music and Nagendra Prasad has written the lyrics, has been sold to Lahari Company at a record price.

This was one of the most anticipated films in Kannada. Darshan, who wanted to make a landmark with his 50th, chose it to be a mythological drama. The Challenging star’s fans have been upset as there has been no release of the actor after Tarak, which was released in September 2017. They are waiting to watch their favourite star on silver screen, and this news might cheer them up.

With Darshan as Duryodhana, the film also comes with an ensemble cast, with Ambareesh featured in a role of Bheeshma, Ravi Chandran as Krishna, Arjun Sarja as Karna, Nikhil Kumar as Abhimanyu, Danish Akhtar Saifi as Bhima, among others in the cast.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Muniratna Kurukshetara Darshan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp