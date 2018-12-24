Kannada actor Sathish Ninasam to don director’s cap

By Express News Service

Armed with a theatre background, Sathish Ninasam, who made his entry into Sandalwood 10 years ago, will now turn director for a feature film. Interestingly, the script of this yet-to-be titled project has been written by the actor himself.

The first-time director’s film is an entertainer which blends emotions and humour, and the makers have planned to officially launch the title on New Year. The teaser will be out in February. “It is my long-standing wish which has finally been fulfilled.

I had two-three stories written down, but this particular script interested me the most. Even my friends — atleast 50 of them — who heard the story felt that it was the right one to launch with,” says Sathish, who is also one of the co-producers of the film.

Before he takes the plunge, the artiste is awaiting the release of his two Kannada films - Chambal and Godhra. In addition, his debut project in Tamil is also currently rolling. “We are planning to start shoot ing for my first directorial in March,” he says.