Sonal Monteiro signs next Kannada film

By Express News Service

Sonal Monteiro is trying carve a niche in the Kannada film industry, the reason she is being choosy about her subjects. As she awaits the release of Yogaraj Bhat’s directorial Panchatantra, she has now signed Talwar Pete, a film that marks the directorial debut of brothers Ram and Lakshman.

This is the duo’s first feature film. Previously, they have worked as associates with various directors.

For Sonal, who made her acting debut with a Tulu film, Eka Saka, this is her sixth Kannada film. She will also be making her Bollywood debut with Saajan Chale Sasural 2, which is currently in the filming stages. Shailesh’s production, Talwar Pete — which has music director Charan Raj scoring the music

— will feature Sonal as a village belle. The rest of the film’s cast will be confirmed soon, before they start shooting from January.

Meanwhile, we hear that the makers have approached Vasishta Simha to play the lead. This will be confirmed once the actor signs the dotted line. The villain-turned-hero is currently shooting for Nagathihalli Chandrashekar’s yet-to-be-titled film, along with Manvitha Kamath, who plays the female lead.