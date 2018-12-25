‘Expect no religious conflicts in Darshan-starrer Roberrt’

A Sharadhaa By

The title poster of Darshan-starrer Roberrt, which released on Christmas, has garnered a lot of eyeballs. This, thanks to the poster of the film that depicts Darshan as Hanuman, and a young boy sitting on his shoulders as Rama. The Challenging star himself officially unveiled the poster on social media, which soon became the topic of discussion.

The first poster of the film made under Umapathy Films, which released in November depicted two hands and had an image of Ravana in the background. The tag line on the poster read: Ee Kaige.. Shabari munde solodu gothu, Ravanna munde gellodu gothu (This hand knows how to lose for good and win against the bad).

Poster of Roberrt



Roberrt sees a young boy in Rama’s avatar, while Darshan is that of Hanuman. The second poster-painting created by the director’s assistant Parivarthan highlights two different religions, and according to Tharun, is in line with the story. “Keeping a superstar like Darshan in mind, I made sure to give a sneak peak to the story,” says the director, adding, “The same shots that are on the posters will be seen in the film and blend.”

And if anyone is wondering if Darshan, who is playing the title role will be doing a double act, it is a big ‘no’. “People will understand the title and poster when the film releases. There are a couple of looks to Darshan in the film, with ‘Hanuman’ one of them,” he says.

Mass entertainer with family elements

Roberrt will be a family and mass entertainer, which blends emotions. The depiction of Hanuman goes to show that the film is for the masses. “Expect no religious conflicts in the film. Growing up, I learnt that ‘Ram, Rahim and Robert are the same. Just because Darshan dons Hanuman’s attire, it does not mean he will play the character.” he says.

First look of Darshan as Roberrt to be unveiled on his birthday

While Tharun plans to reveal the poster during the making of the film, Darshan’s first look will be unveiled on February 16, which happens to be the actor’s birthday. Tharun hints that the Challenging Star might be seen with a six pack. Meanwhile, the technical team will be revealed on Sankranti.