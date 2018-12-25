I’m interested in village-centric films: Samhita Vinya

Home Entertainment Kannada

By Steena Das
Express News Service

“My parents discouraged me from becoming a model. They wanted me to take up a  government job. But now when I look back at my journey, it gives me a sense of confidence. I truly discovered who I am and what I am,” says model-turned-Sandalwood actress Samhita Vinya.

She didn’t miss any of the opportunities that helped her reach the goal. “I’ve participated in theatre performances during my school days. Be it small or big shows, I grabbed everything that came on my way,” says Samhita.

The actor was born in the Sakleshpura village in Karnataka. Later, she moved to Bengaluru. Samhita was crowned Miss Karnataka in the year 2014 and Miss Glamour Diva in the year 2015. She entered the modelling industry in the year 2015 as a face for Citybespoke by Naveen Madan & Prathap. Later, she became the brand ambassador for the same.

Samhita made her big screen debut in the year 2016 with the film KK directed by Manju Daivagna. Her next movie was Haalu Thuppa followed by Vishnu Circle. Within 2 years of her entry, she managed to act in nine movies till date. “Two of my Tamil movies are waiting for its release in the year 2019,” says Samhita.

While talking about her favourite roles, she says, “People didn’t expect a model to appear as a village girl in the movie Haalu Thuppa, but they accepted me in the attire of a village girl too. I’m interested in taking up more village-centric films.” Her personal favourite among the films she acted is Seethamma Bandalu Siri Mallige Thottu. “It is a women-oriented film and I was able to give the best of my performance in the movie,” she added.

Talking about the future she says,” I do not want to make compromises on either of my careers. Both modelling and acting are important for me and I will take it up side by side.” Samhita came to the city as celebrity showstopper for Travancore Fashion Nite on Sunday at Hycinth.

