With online 'KGF' game, Yash fans go extra mile to set 'Rocky bhai' free 

Published: 25th December 2018 10:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2018 07:00 AM   |  A+A-

KGF

Yash in 'KGF' (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)

By Chetana Belagere
Express News Service

BENGALURU: While Yash fans are thronging theatres to catch KGF, his fans have another reason to be happy. An online game ‘KGF’ has been released by Mobi2Fun Private Limited and has received a 4.8 out of 5 rating. The game, available on Google Play, has been downloaded by 5,000 players.

In the game, hero Yash, alias Rocky Bhai, is trapped inside the KGF gold mines with revolving trolleys on tracks, and depending on the players’ skills, he will be able to set bhai free.

The game uses ‘Salaam Rocky Bhai’ the song from the movie KGF as its background score. The game has 50 levels of increasing difficulty. 

The developers have ensured that the game also resembles the KGF underground set. The powers earned will boost the game and it is easy to understand but gets difficult to master once you increase the levels. Under the reviews section of the Google play, there are mixed reviews ranging from “This is such a kiddish game” to sarcastic comments like, “Oh! Our children are getting so addicted to the game that they are refusing to handover the phones to us,” to favourable comments like, “It is definitely a treat for Yash fans. We just love the game and the background score too.”

There are some who have suggested that every level can have different music instead of only one song being played in the background. “Movie is super and game is super too,” said user Manjunath Kalli. However, some of them have called it a “ridiculous game”. “This game is nonsense. Other games really rock unlike this ‘rocky bhai’,” says a Google user with just one star. 

