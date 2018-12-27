Sharan’s next is a story inspired by the Mahabharatha

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

A script with a theme from the Mahabharata is what director Suni is busy poring over. After bringing in actor Sharan, for the projectproduced by Pushkara Malikarjunaiah, the trio are attempting a fresh film.

In an earlier interview with City Express, Sharan had hinted that Suni of Simple Agi Ondhu Love Story fame and he would join hands soon. It now stands confirmed that this film he mentioned in passing will be made under Pushkar Films. “I had always wanted to work with Sharan, and that is finally coming true. Since we are looking at a film, which blends in large amounts of humour, the combination of Suni and Sharan, we thought would work best,” says producer Pushkara, who plans to roll out the project from January 22. The first schedule will start at Balehonnur, before that they will finalise the heroine and rest of the cast.

Suni admits that working with Sharan is like a fanboy moment for him. “I have enjoyed Sharan’s films. I particularly remember watching Adhyaksha twice. I, personally, like his mannerisms, and feel that he will justify my writing,” says the director, who has researched several books before penning the entertainer.

Trishanku story picked up for yet-to-be titled project

Interestingly, the story picked up by the director is about Trishanku Swarga, a theme from the Mahabharatha. The story will be blended into Suni’s contemporary story. “We are working on a different kind of story telling. The visuals too will be different from other films,” says Pushkar.