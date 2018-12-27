Singa shoot on at brisk pace

By Express News Service

Chiranjeevi Sarja and Aditi Prabhudeva are romancing on the streets of Mysuru. This is for their upcoming film, Singa which is currently being shot in full-swing. The 30-day schedule in Mysuru is almost done with 15 days of shoot.

City Express got the first look from the sets of the film, directed by Vijay Kiran features Chiru as a ruffian and Aditi as a college girl. Singa, produced by Uday K Mehta, brings together the actor and director for the second time after after Ram Leela. The film’s music is by Dharma Vish, and has Kiran Hampapura roped in as the film’s cinematographer.