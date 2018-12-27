Home Entertainment Kannada

Singa shoot on at brisk pace

Chiranjeevi Sarja and Aditi Prabhudeva are romancing on the streets of Mysuru.

Published: 27th December 2018 02:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2018 02:47 AM   |  A+A-

Aditi Prabhudeva and Chiranjeevi Sarja

By Express News Service

Chiranjeevi Sarja and Aditi Prabhudeva are romancing on the streets of Mysuru. This is for their upcoming film, Singa which is currently being shot in full-swing.  The 30-day schedule in Mysuru is almost done with 15 days of shoot.  

City Express got the first look from the sets of the film, directed by Vijay Kiran features Chiru as a ruffian and Aditi as a college girl. Singa, produced by Uday K Mehta, brings together the actor and director for the second time after after Ram Leela. The film’s music is by Dharma Vish, and has Kiran Hampapura roped in as the film’s cinematographer.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 8: Imran Khan to teach India how to handle minorities? What a joke!
An empty bank counter is seen during a one-day bank strike in Mumbai January 25, 2008. REUTERS
BANK STRIKE: Employees protest for the second time in 10 days
Gallery
Bollywood Actor Salman Khan in 'Mazdaar'. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Salman Khan: Here are some rare snaps of the Bollywood box office king
Swiss Guards march in front of Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018. (Photo | AP)
Pictures from Vatican City's Christmas celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp