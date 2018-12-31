Home Entertainment Kannada

Party number from Natasaarvabhouma featuring Puneeth Rajkumar goes viral

The track, which has lines on drinking, has gone viral within hours of its release garnering lakhs of likes on social media.

By Express News Service

 

For the first time in his career, Puneeth Rajkumar has been featured in a song in Natasaarvabhouma that requires him to hold a liquor bottle which will go with the story, we were told. The track, which has lines on drinking, has gone viral within hours of its release garnering lakhs of likes on social media.

Eluvarege thuti onaguthe enu maadona Haalu yenne chatta bidabeku kami kudiyona are the lyrics written by Yogaraj Bhat. The track’s music composed by D Imman coincidentally releases just a day before the New Year and it comes with a philosophical message - Enjoy the party but limit your drinking. Matching the song lyrics and tunes, Puneeth, in his 28th, is said to come up with some unseen dance moves choreographed by Jhonny master. According to director Pavan Wadeyar, this is one party number which is going to remain evergreen even after the film’s release and will be a popular track among the party circuits. “Yogaraj Bhat’s has written the song, more like a confession of a person in a drunken state, for which we sat down as early 3 am to pen the lyrics,” the director says.

The film produced by Rockline Venkatesh is now set to release on February 7.

