Rajasimha, directed by Ravi Ram, will be among the eight films that will release this week. Rajasimha holds a special place for the lead actor,Aniruddha Jhatkar, for a few reasons.

This film isa continuation of Vishnuvardhan’s film, Simhadriya Simha, which featured the actor in three roles. In Rajasimha, Anirudh will be taking foward the father’s character.

Aniruddha Jhatkar

“I’m taking forward the role of Narasima Gowda, which my father-in-law played in Simhadriya Simha,” says Aniruddha, who is excited to share screen space with two senior actors, Ambarish and Bharati Vishnuvardhan.

“This is first time I will be working with my mother-in-law, who is a Padmashri awardee, has a doctorate, and comes with a lot of film experience. To work with her was a great learning experience, and associating with Ambarresh was an honour,” says Aniruddha.

According to the actor, Rajasimha is a commercial entertainer, but the plot is realistic. “The movie is close to me and my family, and I’m sure fans will feel close to it too,” says the actor, who adds, “It’s been eight years since my father-in-law passed away, but we believe he is there with us and has been a driving force behind all the work I have been doing today,” he says.

Apart from Aniruddha, the film features Nikhita Thukral and Sanjjanaa as female leads. Rajasimha has music by Jessie Gift.