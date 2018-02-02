Meghana is in a good space in her career with some interesting roles coming up. The actress got to feature as Bhanumati in the epic drama, Muniratna Kurukshetra, she also got to be part of an all-women crime thriller, MMCH, directed by Musanje Mahesh. She is now ambitious and driven for her current film Iruvudellava Bittu.

"Of late, what drives me to go to sets is the character I have been offered. The role I play in Iruvudellava Bittu, directed by Kantha Kanalli, will be every heroine's dream role," says Meghana, who is shooting the second schedule of the film."The movie will appeal to modern women, as it's about today's corporate world, and how that balances with love and relationships. I am getting into that character. For a woman, when ambitions get to her head, she tries doing everything possible. In this process, you tend to cut of ties with people to reach a certain destination, which reflects women of this generation.

Not categorising this romantic family drama as male or female centric, it is more story driven," she says. "We are all very strong, but somewhere it is about give and take, but the word 'compromise' has somehow disappeared for both men and women of today," she adds.

Meghana not placing the role as being negative, but situations have made her that way, and people tend to see the character as being negative. "The kind of emotions I am going through while playing this role are only getting crazier by the day," says the actress. The film travels through Thirthahalli, Koppa and Kundapura, and this schedule will be shot in Bengaluru, followed by Ooty. So why is a film about the corporate taking the actress to all these places? "That's the catch in Iruvudellava Bittu," Meghana tells us.

The film has Thilak and Sri Mahadev in the cast, with Sridhar V Sambram as the music director and William David, of Rangitaranga fame, as cinematographer.