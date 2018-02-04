Balaji Manohar now has a bigger role to play as he will be cast along with Rakshit Shetty in Avane Sriman narayana. (Photo | Facebook)

Balaji Manohar has maaged to draw attention with his content driven characters, and one recent example isin his latest outing, Churikatte.The actor now has a bigger role to play as he will be cast along with Rakshit Shetty in Avane Sriman narayana.

The film being directed by editor-turned-director Sachin is now in the last phase of pre-production work. The script is being written by Rakshit, who will also play the lead character. It is learnt that Rakshith is currently toning his body for a-eight-pack for the role. Shanvi Srivastava will play the female lead. With Achyuth Kumar part of the cast, Balaji Manohar coming on board has created further interest

regarding the movie.

The team plans to shoot at one stretch from March 1 and will begin in the exterior parts of North Karnataka, for which they have already identified locations. Following the same, the remainder of the movie will be shot in Bengaluru.

Avane Srimrannarayana is a joint venture of Rakshit Paramvah studios, Pushkar Films and HK Prakash. The film that has been creating a buzz since the time, it was announced and the period romantic drama set in the 80s is planned with rich production and artistic values. Avane... has music by Charan Raj and

cinematography by Karm Chawla.