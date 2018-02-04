Duniya, which released on February 23, 2007, is back in news putting its director Suri in limelight. The film was a blockbuster and till date he carries a prefix ‘Duniya’ to his name. And exactly after 10 years, Suri’s Tagaru is to be released on the same date.

On a lighter note, the director reacted to it by saying, “It is like you are looking for a new date on your wedding anniversary,” he chuckles. But on a serious note, Suri says that he is happy about the film’s release, but doesn’t want to make comparisons between Duniya and Tagaru just because its coming out on the same date. “Duniya is now a flashback and I am not sure or confident that I can make another Duniya in my film career. My present lies in product Tagaru,” says Suri, adding, “The only difference is as a beginner, releasing Duniya was a different experience, but now I have producer KP Srikanth, who is taking the release responsibility and that has allowed me to concentrate on my directorial work.”

Featuring Shivarajkumar in the lead Tagaru comes with an ensemble cast with Manvitha Harish, Bhavana, Dhananjay, Vasishta Simha among others in the cast. Tagaru’s music by Charan Raj’s already hitting the chartbusters has also been set as popular ring tones. The film has cinematography by Mahendra Simha