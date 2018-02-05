With the makers looking for an apt title for Darshan’s 51st film, directed by Pon Kumar, will start rolling from mid February. As reported earlier, the film that is produced by Shyalaja Nag and B Suresha, will feature two heroines. Rashmika Mandanna is one actress on board, but the production house created suspense around the other heroine, who will be sharing screen space with Darshan.

Tanya Hope

However, rumour mills are suggesting that it is Tanya Hope who will be coming on board for the movie, and an official announcement will be made once they go on floors with the project. This Mangaluru beauty, a Miss India Pageant contestant in 2015, recently grabbed headlines for her Kannada debut in Upendra’s Home Minister.

Also having to make her mark in the other two south Indian industries, Telugu and Tamil, a film with Darshan is definitely be a big break for her. Tanya will be joining the sets of this yet-to-be-titled film along with the other actors. She is also part of Sunil Kumar Desai’s film Udgharsha, for which shooting has been put on hold. Tanya’s Tamil debut will be in Arun Vijay’s film titled Thadam, which is also in the last leg of shooting.

“The film team who got Rashmika Mandanna on board have been scouting for another heroine, and Tanya has managed to impress them with her looks and talent. She was considered after rounds of auditions, after the makers felt she would fit the bill.

In her recent reports, the model-turned-actress did say that her focus is on her film career, and it looks like she is making the right moves. We’ll have to wait for the production house to throw some light on the film and the cast.

The film has music by V Harikrishna music Shreesha Kuduvalli as its cinematographer.