Raj B Shetty turned heads with his first film Ondu Motteya Kathe, and since then, there has been no looking back for this director and actor. Having decided to stick to acting for sometime, his search of interesting/challenging characters is on. One such project is his next film titled Ammachi Yemba Nenapu, in which Raj attempts to channel his dark side in a negative role.

Raj B Shetty

This film about women’s empowerment brings together a handful of theatre artistes, and Prakash P Shetty and his friends have invested in the project. Prakash’s wife, Champa P Shetty, a known theatre director, marks her directorial debut with this film. The film, in Kundapura Kannada, is an adaptation of Akku - a play which blended three short stories penned by Kannada fiction writer and poet Janaki Srinivasa Murthy, popularly known as Vaidehi.

Champa Shetty, who had directed this play for stage, is now presenting it for the silver screen. Prakash says, “The character Ammachi, who was highlighted in the drama, now becomes the main character in our film - Ammachi Amba Nenapu.”

The makers shared a few pictures from the film with City Express. Raj can be seen without having gone through much transformation from his role in Onde Motteya Kathe, except for his expressions that show off the villainous side of the actor.

“We are aware of how Raj brought in humour through his role and direction in Ondu Motteya Kathe, and we saw just how artistic he is. Considering his versatility, we approached him for this character. Having completed the shoot, trust me, he has pulled off this negative role excellently,” he says.

Along with Raj B Shetty, the film has four other important female characters, who come in at different stages. Actor Radhakrishna Urala takes on the role of an old woman, Puttamma Athe. Deepika Aaradhya, Vyjayanthi Adiga and Diya and the others in the cast. The film has music by Pandith Kashinath Pattar, a classical singer and teacher, and cinemtography by Naveen Kumar with Harish as editor. Ammachi is currently in the post production stages, and will officially be the second film for Raj B Shetty.