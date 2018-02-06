Having consistently experimented with various roles, especially that of an antagonist, Vasishta Simha — known for his character-driven roles — has now taken a step further. He is now trying to pull off a lead character. And considering the efforts he has put in for his upcoming film Kaalachakra, it is sure to appeal to the Kannada audiences.

The film is directed by Sumanth Kranti. and will feature the actor in two shades. While the first will be of a man in his mid 30s, the other Vasishta will be 60-years-old. The film’s shoot has been completed in just 30 days, and the makers are mighty happy with how the film has shaped up. Vasishta is equally excited, he says.

In a conversation with City Express, he tells us how he went by his director’s convictions to play this role. “I have acted in four to five films, which feature me parallely with another actor, or I play the antagonist. In this movie, I am going solo. More importantly, the film is a family drama that traces the journey of a husband, wife and their daughter,” he says.

The movie revolves around a major incident that affects these three people’s lives. “How they counter it and shape their lives is told through the movie. The screenplay, and the agony that the characters endure, as well as how they deal with these situations, are close to real life,” he says.

Vasishta’s first look in Kaalachakra was recently revealed, and did catch the attention of many. “The wig that was used to get the older look blends well with my hair, and took a a lot of time to be set right. Plus, I had to put on prosthetic makeup to look like a 60-year-old. I wanted my look to be authentic,” he says

Vasishta has no experience with marriage or children. “To portray a role that was new for me was difficult, and I have delievered. Till date, I have heard about actors getting a hangover with certain characters, which I felt with this role,” says the actor.