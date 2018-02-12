Sudeep, considered as one of the finest actors in Kannada, is equally loved across south Indian film industries. The actor, who charmed all audiences with Eega, has since been considered for out-of-the-box subjects by filmmakers in other languages too.

As reported earlier, this year Sudeep has a Hollywood project Risen, a science-fiction movie to be directed by Eddie Arya. The actor is also be part of the much talked about Telugu project, a biopic titled Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy in which he will be sharing screen space with megastar Chiranjeevi and Amitabh Bachchan. But what is not known is that the actor has been offered another monumental project from another south Indian film industry.

Sudeep, we hear, is all set to work in Dhanush’s directorial, in which the Tamil star will also be acting. This project will be made under Thenandal Studios, who bankrolled Vijay-starrer Mersal. The makers had announced that the project is to go on floors soon, in early 2018, and sources tells us that Dhanush was in Bengaluru recently to narrate the story to Sudeep. The Sandalwood star liked the storyline and his character and, our source says, has given the green signal for the project.

According to media reports, this yet-to-be-titled film is in pre-production, and we hear that portions of the movie will be set in pre-Independence period. Dhanush, despite his busy schedule with other projects, is working to start with this film, and is finalising the cast for now. An official announcement is awaited.

Both Dhanush and Sudeep have charmed audiences in south India, and have tried their hand at Hollywood movies too. Now we have to wait and see what magic the power duo will brew.

Meanwhile, the actor is busy with his Kannada films. He has completed the talkie portions of Prem’s The Villain and will soon be shooting for two more songs. The actor is also completing the shoot for Ambareesh-starrer Ambi Ning Vayassaytho, a film made under his production banner, in association with Jack Manju. The film inspired by Power Pandi features Sudeep as the younger version of Ambareesh. His next plan is to start on director S Krishna’s Phailwan and simultaneously work on Surappa Babu’s Kotigobba 3.