Here is a good news for Puneeth Rajkumar fans, who have been waiting to hear when work on his next project will begin. While it has been reported that the Power Star’s next will be helmed by Pavan Wadeyar and produced by Rockline Productions, we now know from the filmmakers that the movie’s shooting will start on March 5.

The actor, who has not been on sets of any film after Anjaniputra, has been busy with his reality show Family Power, the episodes of which he will complete by March 1. This new movie is going to be a pucca commercial entertainer with action, a genre which fans of the star have always appreciated. The film will feature two heroines, and the team is currently scouting for them. Pavan will be associating with Puneeth for the second time after Rana Vikrama

Meanwhile, another bit of interesting news from our source is that senior actor Saroja Devi will be making her comeback in this Puneeth-starrer. After a few rounds of discussions, she agreed to come on board this yet-to-be-titled film.

The actress, now in her 80s, ruled the Sandalwood industry for six decades and was well-loved throughout the Indian film industry during her hey days. The actress has worked with Puneeth’s father

Dr Rajkumar, and the two have starred in Kannada classics.

A doctorate-holder and a Padma Bhushan awardee, she will now work in a film that stars one of his sons. Details of her role remain unknown but the director will reveal that once the shoot begins.