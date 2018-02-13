Raagavi Gowda is yet another model-turned-actress who is making her tinsel-town debut with Gharga.This suspense thriller set in a forest is being directed by newcomer M Shashidar. Gharga will be the launch vehicle for filmmaker and audio-company owner Ashwini Ramprasad’s son Arun Ramprasad.

Having completed the first schedule of the film, the makers now share a few details with with City Express. The director, who studied VFX in Pune, has assisted director AP Arjun in KISS before going independent.

Arun, who is just out of Ninasam theatre, had been looking for the right director with a good story to start his career. “Along with Arun and Raagavi, Sai Kumar, Arun Sagar and Mitra will be seen in pivotal roles. Gharga will also have Vasishta Simha do a guest appearance,” says M Shashidhar.

The director who is comfortable with VFX plans to design a 3D-concept, which will be brought into the second half of the film, for which they are erecting a huge set on a 50-acre site. “My film will not run on character but will be led by the subject. It will be more story driven, which will given equal importance to various roles played by different actors,” he says.Gharga has music by Gurukiran and cinematography by newcomer Guruprasad.