Dr Nagendra Prasad has handled multiple responsibilities for his next film. He has given a Kannada twist to the word Google, with the title Googal, for this movie that has been scripted as a one-man show.

Nagendra Prasad, who has made the film under his production house Utsav Movies, has done its direction, written the story, screenplay, dialogues and lyrics, composed music, and even is facing the camera for the first time.

A still from the film

“Googal does not revolve around a hero or a heroine, nor does it have people running around trees or breaking into fist fights,” he says. “The story is set around seven to eight characters, and it needed a lead artiste without an ‘image’. That’s why I came into the picture”.

Apart from Nagendra Prasad, Googal’s cast includes Shubha Poonja, Amrutha Rao, newcomer Deepak, Shobhraj, Muni, Sampath Jaidev and Baby Vaishnavi.

The 5-films-old director says that Googal is about ‘finding yourself’. He says, “The popular search engine has brought the entire globe into your hands. From farmers to corporate heads, everyone relies on this search engine. But it is difficult to know what is running on a person’s mind and what his or her heart says, and this is something only what we can find out for ourselves. So what happens when someone tries to Google your mind, this is the storyline of my film,” he says.

Googal has cinematography by Nagarjun.