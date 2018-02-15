With Sandesh Nagaraj associating with director Chethan Kumar, to helm Abhishek’s launch, now the film’s title has raised the curiosity of cinegoers.

There have been titles such as Jalila, Nagarahavu, Amar, Tirugubaana doing the rounds. Most of it is title is either refered to his father Ambareesh’s name or related to his films. However, according to our sources they have, as on date, seven titles on the table to work with, and are yet to decide which to go with.

“The filmmakers will finalise the title in consultation with Abhishek’s parents and actors Ambareesh and Sumalatha, before the project gets rolling,” say sources.

Meanwhile, Chethan Kumar, the director of Bahaddhur and Bharjari is currently working on the screenplay of the story, and Abhishek on his end, is getting ready to face the camera, which is said to be going on floors by March.

This will be the second film made under Sandesh Productions after Airavatha.