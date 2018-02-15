The film Orange directed by Prashant Raj, went on floors from February 11. The director was looking for an actress to star opposite Ganesh and it seems Priya Anand, has bagged the coveted role.

The buzz that Priya Anand would get the project has been doing the rounds for a while now. So the news has now finally been confirmed. Priya Anand made her entry into Sandalwood with Puneeth Rajkumar starrer Raajakumara - a film by Santhosh Ananddram, that was declared as a industry hit.

She was looking for her second best project in Kannada and Orange fell in her lap.

Prashant says, “I was looking for an exclusive pairing opposite Ganesh, who can create magic on screen, and we felt Priya was the right choice. Her career as an actress extends from Bollywood to Mollywood. The actress has her own versatility that she will bring to the film. When I was thinking to bring in a fresh pair opposite Ganesh, she fit the bill and so I decided on her.”

Working with Priya was long overdue, says the director. “Priya was also looking for something interesting, and everything fell in place,” he says. The actress will be joining the sets of the movie very soon.

Orange has music by Joshua Sridhar and Santhosh Rai Pataje is film’s cinematographer. Ravi Verma is choreographing the stunts.