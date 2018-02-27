Sharath Chandru

Sharath Chandru is usually recognised as actor-politician, Mukyamantri Chandru’s son. The upcoming talent kicked off his career in tinsel town with a small role in Ranna, he will now be playing an important character in The Villain. He is now going to be launched as a full fledged hero.

This will be the first feature film for Vinay Bharadwaj, an international host, who has done two short films for Vikram Hospital. The two were recently in the news for the music video named, Kanasa Kande. Conceptualised and directed by Vinay, a Kannadiga living in Singapore for fourteen years, which also stars Hitha Chandrashekar. Made in the 90’s style of blending music with the story, the track brings back the 12th century Saint and Poet Akka Mahadevi’s vachana. This is brought back in a form of a style song with a contemporary take on corporate couple, love and relationships. Kanasa Kande has been composed by Ayyo Rama and the voice has been rendered by Inchara Rao.

Vinay’s first feature film will be a romcom, which will feature a hero and two heroines. Along with Sharath as the hero, the makers have brought Hitha Chandrashekar on board as one of the leading ladies and the search for the other heroine is still underway.

Vinay, who is shuttling between Singapore and India will be back in Bengaluru on March 20, when he will start with the pre-preparation work for the film. Meanwhile, Sharath on his end is working out on his physique before he gets a complete look of a hero.