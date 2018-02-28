Ganapa actress, Priyanka Thimmesh who is making her Mollywood debut in Roshan Andrews’ upcoming directorial Kayamkulam Kochunni starring Nivin Pauly and Priya Anand has completed shooting her portions. Back to Bengaluru from Udupi, the actress can’t stop gushing about the short and sweet interaction she had with Malayalam superstar Mohanlal. The actor who plays a pivotal role in the period drama, as Ithikkara Pakkai was at the coastal belt participating in the shoot.

Priyanka Thimmesh

This is the fourth film of Roshan and Mohanlal combination. “The entire cast gets to share screenpace with the actor, “ says Priyanka, who had a fan moment with the star. “This was the first time, I was ever meeting a star of that status in person. The excitement doubled when he mentioned that ‘I was a girl with a good soul’. Usually, everybody speaks about our profession, but a few good words from him made me happy. He also remembered old heroines like late Soundarya and Meena and said that I should take inspirations from such artists. He also said, ‘Welcome to the Mallu family’, and it was a warm feeling. Even though he is a star, he makes us feel like one,” she says.

Priyanka says, that the project has only gotten bigger and she is confident that the film will go down history like that of Baahubali, and Padmavat. Me being part of such a film, is an honour,” she says.

The actress will now headed to Kodachadri Hills from today, for the last leg of shoot for her Kannada film, Bheema Sena NalaMaharaja. A film by Karthik Saragur, made under Pushkar Films features Aravinnd Iyer and Aarohi Narayan.

Meanwhile, she wants to wait for a good script coming her away and going by her prior commitments, the actress also has Suni’s John Seena, the shooting schedule of which is yet to be decided.