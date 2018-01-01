The year 2018 seems promising already, for Sandalwood, with another blockbuster in the making. The power trio that gave us Raajakumara will be back on silver screen.

Santhosh Ananddramm, who debuted with Mr and Mrs Ramachari, had left moviegoers curious about this third project. There had been many speculations floating about too. As the year begins, he shares with City Express that his next film will star Puneeth Rajkumar and be produced by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films. The director says that he decided on this team after writing the script.

“We are happy to come together for yet another interesting project, which will go on floors in July,” says Santhosh, sharing with us a photo of the three in a discussion.

The director explains why Puneeth again: “Vijay Kirangandor and Puneeth Rajkumar wanted to work on a movie with a message, and that is how we worked on Raajakumara. That received an overwhelming response from the audience in this state. My present story needs Puneeth Rajkumar yet again, an actor people who are fond of, and whose fans are waiting to see him acting in these kind of storylines.”

Santhosh, who gave the Kannada industry a trading business of more than `100 crores with Mr and Mrs Ramachandri and Raajakumara, hopes to better his score with his third project.

The director is equally excited to work with Vijay Kiragandur, who he calls ‘a technician’s producer’.

“He is a producer who understands the needs of quality cinema, and works around it,” says Santhosh. “He values work of directors, technicians and artistes in the movie, and is closely involved with his projects. He gives us confidence to work better, it is a pleasure to collaborate with such production houses. In fact, my next two projects after this will be made under their banner”.

With an official announcement made by the production house, Santhosh Ananddram will share details of technicians on this project in the coming days, before the team goes on the sets.