Director Prem is to begin the next schedule of his upcoming The Villain from January 3. “I will be shooting Shivarajkumar’s portions.

This schedule will also include scenes with actors Saranya Povannan and Devaraj. Saranya plays a mother in the film,” says Prem.

The director will then shoot a song with Sudeep and Amy Jackson, which is set in Bengaluru. “Amy will be done with her portions in the movie with this song shoot,” says Prem, who is hopeful of completing the shoot this month. “I still have the introductory song to shoot with Sudeep and a song with Shivarajkumar, which will be done at a stretch.

I have set a target, to complete all of this in January” he says. The film, produced by CR Mahonar, has Srikanth and Mithun Chakraborthy, Tilak among others in the ensemble cast.