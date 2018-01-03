Ganesh and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Chamak directed by Suni released over last week sets into the New Year with good cash registers ringing at the box office. According to the latest collection details coming from the distributor’s end, Chamak as on date has made a business of `10.42 crores and the makers will be taking a share of ` 6.23 crores. With housefull boards put all around, the team is looking forward to ride back with profits in the coming weeks.

A still from Chamak

Meanwhile, Chamak sets to ride across the globe. To begin with the overseas distribution rights taken over by Kasturi media, will be releasing Chamak tomorrow in 32 centres across USA and Canada. Distributor Nagaraj Bethur will release the film in London, Europe and Dubai from January 12 and follow it in Singapore, Malayasia, Southa Africa and Kenya on January 18. Chamak has music by Judah Sandy and cinematography by Santhosh Rai Pathaje.