Anup Bhandari's bilingual Rajaratha and Rajaratham starring Nirup Bhandari and Arya has crossed the 2 million views mark in just few days of its launch. The film only speaks out loud with producers Ajay Reddy, Anju Vallabhaneni, Vishu Dakappagari and Sathish Sastry are gearing up to break a record and aiming for a thumping success at the box office with their maiden project. Overseas distributors of big films like Rangitaranga, Dhruva (Telugu), Kirik Party, Raajakumara and many more, the team is making their debut as producers under Jolly hits .

Anup Bhandari has once again put in his best foot forward living up to the trust and confidence of the producers. He has also scored the music and has penned the lyrics for the same.Another interesting fact is that the producers have pumped in nearly Rs 25 crores of a budget for this bilingual flick which is completely shot in both languages Kannada and Telugu. But Anup Bhandari, does not wish to comment about budget, and insist that the film should be watched for its content. My focus is on the film's quality and I leave the investments to the producers," he says.

Having said that, this film being a bilingual with best technical expertise, it was producer's call to make that kind of investments, and according to source, a major portion of the budget is going in marketing Rajaratham in Telugu.

Apart from Nirup and Arya, the film has Puneeth Rajkumar and Raana Dagupati playing title characters. The bilingual also features Avantika Shetty and Ravi Shankar with background score by Ajaneesh Loknath. The film has William David as it cinematographer.