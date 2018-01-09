Director Jayatheertha has completed shoot for his upcoming project Vanilla starring newcomers, which is now in the post production stage. And now he wastes no time to start his next film. Jayatheertha, along with producer Santhosh Kumar has revealed the poster on social media, which lets out a few details. Accordingly, the film will feature Rishab Shetty as the hero with music by B Ajaanesh Loknath. Interestingly, the makers, who wanted audience participation, have left them to guess the film’s title.

Rishab Shetty and Jayatheertha

However, according to sources, the director has already come up with an interesting name to the film as Bell Bottom. Jayatheertha, is already on the job, and is currently on a location hunt, near the coastal belts, and will only reveal more details on the project with Rishab Shetty, after he is back in the city. This will also be the first film that will feature Rishab Shetty as a full-fledged hero.

Apparently, the director initially came into the industry to be an actor, and he felt it was good to have an experience in direction before coming in front of screen, and that led him to helm films like Ricky, Kirik Party and the latest Sarkari Hiriya Prathamika Shale, Kasargodu Koduge Ramanna Rai and Katha Sangama. The latter yet to see its release. Rishab as an actor has worked in Ulidaravu Kandante in the second lead. He is now happy to play the hero in Bell Bottom.