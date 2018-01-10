Ganesh

Ganesh is currently basking in the success of Chamak. Meanwhile, the actor is happy to be working with Jaggesh for a film to be directed by P Vasu. “It was nice of him to have thought of me, and I am equally interested to associate with the actor,” says Ganesh, who has just met the other two a couple of times with producer Suresh. “I am yet listen to the narration of the script from director P Vasu, and have a final discussion with the producer. I feel it is better to talk about this once everything falls in place,” he tells us. Ganesh meanwhile is preparing for his next project, Orange to be directed by Prashant Raj, which is in the last stage of preparation work.