Bazzar, yet another interesting film from Suni, packs other surprises too. The director, also of films such as Simple Aagi Ondhu Love Story and the recent Chamak, has taken great pains with these.

The film starring newcomer Dhanveer Gowda and Aditi Prabhudeva will have its muhurath today and it will be themed around Sankranti. Puneeth Rajkumar will attend the event and launching the film’s first teaser.

The director, sharing the latest photoshoot of hero Danveer and Aditi, is to start shooting of the movie from today. The first schedule has been planned in Bengaluru and Suni plans to finish it in one stretch.

The film, produced by Thimmegowda, has an interesting storyline about pigeon racing and gambling. Bazzar has music by Ravi Basrur and cinematography by Santhosh Rai Pathaje.