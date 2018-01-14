Sruthi Hariharan, who is said to have adopted a new career philosophy for 2018, has announced her first movie for this year and it will be with national-award winning director Mansore.

The production team has revealed the first-look poster of the movie on the auspicious day of Sankranti, and they have given it an interesting title -- Nathicharami.

The actress, sharing the poster on social media, tweets: “On the auspicious day I share with you all the first look our next project #Nathicharami. Directed by National winning director Mr Manso Re - shooting begins in March. Happy Pongal .. Sru (sic)”.

While her first-look is impressive, another interesting detail about this film is its music director. Mansore who won national recognition for his film Harivu and he has chosen to rope in music director Bindhu Malini for this movie.

She has scored music along with Vedanth Bharadwaj for yet another critically acclaimed Tamil flick, Aruvi, a socio-political drama written and directed by Arun Prabu Purushothaman. The film has Sampath Kumar and Vikas playing pivotal roles and has cinematography by Guruprasad Nanaard.