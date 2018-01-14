Sangeetha Bhatt has always cared little for rules when it comes to choosing her projects. The actress, who has nearly completed shooting for Anukta, directed by Ashwath Samuel, has a few portions left for Alidu

The actress along with

Balu Nagendra on the film sets

Ulidavaru directed by Aravind Shastry and produced by Ashu Bedra.

But what caught our interest is the schedule for her next film, which requires her to given dates only on weekends.

The actress says that this weekend-schedule is because the director Venugopal K is an IT employee. “His passion for filmmaking has drawn a few artistes to this project, which deals with a unique subject,” says Sangeetha.

“The character sketch given to be by Venugopal places me as garment worker, who comes from a lower middle class family. I was hooked to the idea of this role and didn’t mind giving dates over weekends. I will be working weekends till February first week,” says the actress, who shared with us a selfie with her co-artistes Balu Nagendra of Huliraaya fame.

“This is a murder mystery with romance blended in. This is a heroine-centric movie, and it has me paired

opposite Balu,” she says.