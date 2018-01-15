Rukshar Mir is another actress from Bengaluru who is looking to establish herself in Tollywood, and her latest film Krishnarjuna Yudham with Nani, is what she calls it a big break for her. The actress started off with Kannada with Katte and got into limelight with Vinay Rajkumar’s Run Antony.

Rukshar Mir

“I have just 9 more days left, and the shooting will wrap by Febuary 9.The makers have targeted April 9 as the release, date which is two months away,” the actress tells us.

How does sharing screen space with a well-known actor from Tollywood help an up and coming actress?

“End of it all, it is all about growth and everybody was happy for me. Today, the gap between each industry has become so small that we get to know that work that is happening in Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi industries. For me, it is a good opportunity to share screen space with Nani.

Though I can only reveal about my role closer to release date, but I can say it will go well with the audience,” she says.“In the meanwhile, the actress is going through some scripts in Telugu as she waits for the best offers to come from Sandalwood too. “After all, Bengaluru is my home and Sandalwood is where I started my career,” she says.