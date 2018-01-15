Sunil Puranik’s directorial debut was in 2010 with Gurukula, for which he won the state award. After eight years, he is back to helm a second film.

Nikitha Narayan

The project, set to roll out from January 19, has an interesting title,Kappu Gulabi, (Black Rose) which the director says is about the “dark shade of love”.He explains, “Lifeless love, or what we call blind love, is very common among people of today’s generation”.

He has chosen Nikitha Narayan to play the lead in this heroine-centric film and, according to him, “It is the role of a lifetime for the actress.” Sunil will also be introducing his son, Sagar Puranik, through a lead role. The production team has chosen the lead cast, who will take the ‘look-test’ before the film goes on floors.

Sunil Puranik comes with 32 years of experience in the film industry and has worked in 15 films as co-director, associating with directors such as V Somashekar, GV Iyer and Dattu, among few others. Sunil has directed various TV serials and acted in films such as Dandapindagalu and Moodalamane.The award-winning director says, “My university has always been Vajreshwari Combines, a production house owned by Rajkumar family. I was happy to work with the legend in Parashurama”.