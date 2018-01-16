A lot of chatter has been around, for the last few days, about the heroine of Darshan’s 51st, to be directed by Pon Kumar. Now we know for sure because producers Shylaja Nag and Suresha B have made an official announcement.

After a simple muhurath, which was held on the auspicious day of Sankranti, the production team announced through social media that their heroine will be Rashmika Mandanna.

The actress, on her part, chose to reveal details of the project only after the production team had.

She says, “Even I heard many rumours around it, I have forgotten most of them. The fact is the filmmakers directly approached me and had a meeting with me and confirmed. But I waited for them to announce.”

The actress, who has been receiving a lot of appreciation for her role in Chamak, did previously get an opportunity to work with the Challenging Star in Tarak, but had to drop out of the project because she didn’t have dates free.

Rashmika Mandanna

She says that she met the star for the first time at the muhurath.

“I am indeed excited and look forward to working with Darshan, and creating magic,” says Rashmika.

While this will be her fourth film in Kannada, the actress is looking forward to the release of her Telugu debut Chalo, for which the shooting is on with Vijay Devarakonda. She says that she has not signed on for any other Telugu film.

“Everyday, I hear news about me working on a movie with a hero. The last I heard was that I am working with Ram and that I will part of a remake of Chamak in Telugu. There was a also a rumour that I will not be working next year onwards. But none of these are true. With every project I am in, I wait for the production house to announce it because they are the right authority to do that. I would be happy if people patiently wait to hear from me about my career, since that would be a clearer picture,” she says.