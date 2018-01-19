Success of Mufti has only put SriiMurali in a tight spot, especially when it comes to choosing a subject for his next. Narthan’s directorial debut has completed a 50-day run at box office this week and the actor, along with Shivarajkumar, celebrates the success.

The actor says the two will be associating again. Sriimurali says, "I am not confused, but I am now careful about choosing my movies. I have heard at least 25 scripts over the past few months. The one liners would be exciting, but it has to be replicated one-liner, but I feel the story board has to reflect that. Only then can I take the final call," says Sriimurali, adding, "Moreover, I am also concerned about how I portray myself in my next film. This is another reason I am taking a while."

However, the actor is likely to decide on a subject soon. "I hope to share details of my next film in ten days, when I have more clarity,” he says.